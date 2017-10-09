BAE Systems to cut more than 1,000 manufacturing jobs - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A BAE systems sign is seen outside the company's Warton site near Preston, northern England, October 1, 2009. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Defence company BAE Systems will announce more than 1,000 job cuts this week, mainly affecting its Warton plant in Lancashire, northern England, where it assembles the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet, Sky News said on Monday.

BAE Systems, which employs 34,600 people in Britain, has already slowed production of the jet while it awaits an expected major order from Saudi Arabia.

Chief Executive Charles Woodburn, who recently took over from Ian King, said in August he was confident about future orders for the aircraft, which is a joint project between BAE, France’s Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

The Typhoon has won fewer orders this year than the rival Rafale built by France’s Dassault Aviation, although Qatar agreed to buy 24 Typhoons in September.

BAE said in August that any new orders were unlikely to impact production delivery rates positively for at least 24 months, and production would be under constant review.

“We obviously have to review our (Typhoon) production demand very carefully,” Woodburn said in August.

Sky News said BAE would also trim its workforce at other locations, with the total number of job losses coming in at “well over 1,000”.

The company told Sky News: “BAE Systems continually reviews its operations to make sure we are performing as effectively and efficiently as possible, delivering our commitments to existing customers and ensuring we are best placed to secure future business.”

“If and when there are any changes proposed we are committed to communicating with our employees and their representatives first.”

BAE was not immediately available for further comment.

