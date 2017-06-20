FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Suspects arrested over Bahrain blast in village of Shi'ite cleric - ministry
#World News
June 20, 2017 / 5:39 AM / 2 months ago

Suspects arrested over Bahrain blast in village of Shi'ite cleric - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain has arrested several suspects in connection with an explosion in the village of a Shi'ite Muslim spiritual leader, the Ministry of Interior said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The blast on Sunday in Diraz, home to Ayatollah Isa Qassim and a flashpoint for violence, killed one member of the security services and wounded two others. Manama blamed it on "terrorists". [L8N1JF106]

The names, nationalities and precise number of suspects arrested were not disclosed.

In a separate tweet the ministry said it had found a body from a bombing in nearby Hajar village.

Reporting by Celine Aswad; editing by Stephen Coates

