Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK
#Business News
August 8, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in 2 months

Bajaj Auto in pact with Triumph Motorcycles UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Motorcycle & Scooter Show - National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham - 27/10/05. The Triumph Daytona 675 Launch. Action Images / Paul Harding Livepic

(Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) on Tuesday said it has tied up with Triumph Motorcycles UK to offer a range of mid-capacity motorcycles.

The 'non-equity' partnership will give Bajaj access to the Triumph brand and its motorcycles in domestic and international markets while the British company will gain from an expanded market, India's fourth largest automaker by market capitalisation said. bit.ly/2hFe5VH

Shares of Bajaj jumped after the news, gaining 3.2 percent to their highest since May 22 in a Mumbai market .NSEI that ended 0.78 percent down.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

