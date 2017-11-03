FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ready meals firm Bakkavor shelves plans to list in London
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 3, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a day ago

Ready meals firm Bakkavor shelves plans to list in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ready meals supplier Bakkavor has cancelled its planned initial public offering in London, blaming volatile market conditions.

The company, which sources said had been set for a valuation of up to 1.5 billion pounds, said it had shelved the listing despite receiving “sufficient” institutional demand to cover its offering.

“The board has taken the decision that proceeding with the transaction would not be in the best interests of the company, or its shareholders, given the current volatility in the IPO market,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.