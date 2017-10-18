FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco do Brasil to use $1 billion from debt sales in foreign ops
October 18, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 3 days ago

Banco do Brasil to use $1 billion from debt sales in foreign ops

Aluisio Alves

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA) will channel $1 billion it raised in seven-year notes on Wednesday to foreign operations, the bank’s chief financial officer told journalists on a conference call.

The CFO, Alberto Monteiro, also said the company did not plan on selling more foreign debt to bolster capital. The debt issued on Wednesday had built-in yields of 4.7 percent with a coupon of 4.625 percent.

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Leslie AdlerEditing by Leslie Adler

