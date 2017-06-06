FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain head says not prepared to answer questions on Banco Popular
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
June 6, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 2 months ago

Bank of Spain head says not prepared to answer questions on Banco Popular

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Spain's Banco Popular in Madrid, Spain, May 26, 2016.Andrea Comas/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain's head said on Tuesday he was not prepared to answer questions about the situation of troubled Banco Popular POP.MC, which is running out of time to find a buyer before a self-imposed June 10 offer deadline.

Asked about Popular's situation, Luis Maria Linde told Spain's Senate: "It's simple, now is not the time. I haven't come prepared for that."

Popular's shares have fallen over 50 percent during the last week on concern it would not be able to fulfil its stated plan to either find a buyer or raise new capital, and could face being wound down.

Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer

