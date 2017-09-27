Bank of America names leaders for new European hub

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) named former CFO Bruce Thompson as the new leader of its European global banking and markets operations to be based in Dublin, according to a company memo from Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag.

Thompson, a vice chairman at Bank of America, will continue to report to Montag, and will be moving to Dublin in the coming months, according to the memo, the contents of which were confirmed by a spokeswoman.

Bank of America said in July it had selected Dublin as the base for its banking and markets operations in Europe as Britain prepares to exit the European Union.

Anne Finucane, also vice chairman and like Thompson a member of Bank of America’s 14-person executive management team, will chair the new European bank board once it is established pending regulatory approval, the memo states.

The bank’s Europe, Middle East and Africa President Alex Wilmot-Sitwell will remain in that role, while chairing the board of the Dublin-based broker-dealer operations.

The bank is also looking to lease more office space in Paris, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.