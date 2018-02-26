FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Business
Technology
The Trump Effect
Environment
China
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 26, 2018 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

Russia's VTB to channel at least 50 percent of 2017 profit to dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB (VTBR.MM) will channel at least 50 percent of its 2017 net profit into paying dividends, Deputy Chief Executive Herbert Moos said on a conference call on Monday.

    VTB said earlier it made 120.1 billion roubles (1.53 billion pounds)in 2017 net profit.

    Moos also said VTB expected to post five percent growth in corporate lending and an 11 percent increase in retail lending in 2018.

    Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.