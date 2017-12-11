FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to sell 7 pct of state-owned lender Bankia -source
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
December 11, 2017 / 5:40 PM / Updated a day ago

Spain to sell 7 pct of state-owned lender Bankia -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s bank bailout fund plans to sell about 7 percent of state-owned lender Bankia and has hired UBS, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to manage the sale, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

A Bankia representative declined to comment. The FROB bailout fund was not immediately available for comment.

Confirming a report published on Monday by Spanish online news outlet Vozpopuli, the source said the sale, worth around 840 million euros ($944 million), would be via an accelerated bookbuild.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said last month that the government, which owns 67 percent of Bankia, was planning to further sell stakes “as soon as possible”.

($1 = 0.8477 euros)

Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.