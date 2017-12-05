FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to supervise Barclays' German branch after jump in assets
December 5, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a day ago

ECB to supervise Barclays' German branch after jump in assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German branch of UK bank Barclays will come under European Central Bank’s supervision from next year due to an increase in bank’s size, the ECB said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays logo is pictured outside the Barclays towers in Johannesburg, South Africa, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Barclays already has banks that are directly supervised by the ECB in France and Italy, as well units overseen by local regulators in Ireland, Spain and The Netherlands.

SEB AG and Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien were meanwhile no longer deemed significant banks so the ECB will hand direct supervision over to local authorities, the ECB said.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa

