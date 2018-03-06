Barclays hires former French finance minister Baroin as advisor

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s finance minister at the height of the euro zone’s debt crisis, Francois Baroin, has joined Barclays French investment banking business as an external senior advisor, the British bank said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Francois Baroin, President of the Association of the Mayors of France (AMF), attends the AMF congress, the annual meeting of French mayors, in Paris, France, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Baroin, also a former interior minister, member of parliament and Senator, has been hired to advise on acquisition deals in France, a source familiar with the matter said.

An erstwhile protege of former president Jacques Chirac, Baroin was finance minister for only 10 months at the end of Nicolas Sarkozy’s presidency.

The period was marked by Greece teetering on the brink of insolvency, concerns about French banks’ exposure to Greek debt and the loss of France’s cherished AAA credit rating.

Most recently he played a central role in the presidential campaign of conservative Francois Fillon, who lost to Emmanuel Macron after allegations of nepotism emerged.

Fillon also turned to the financial sector following his election failure, joining French asset manager Tikehau.