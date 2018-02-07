FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

Basel rules could increase Danish banks' capital requirements by 78 billion crowns - expert group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Banking rules agreed by global regulators in the Basel Committee in December could increase the total of Danish banks’ capital requirements by 34 percent or 78 billion crowns (9.34 billion pounds) if implemented in the European Union without changes.

    Slideshow (2 Images)

    That is the conclusion of an expert group installed by the Danish government, the Business Ministry said on Wednesday.

    The largest lenders in Denmark are Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), Nordea (NDA.ST), Nykredit FRNYKR.UL, Jyske Bank (JYSK.CO) and Sydbank (SYDB.CO).

    Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
