a month ago
BASF to invest 200 million eur in ibuprofen plants
#Business News
June 28, 2017 / 9:49 AM / a month ago

BASF to invest 200 million eur in ibuprofen plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals group BASF (BASFn.DE) plans to invest around 200 million euros (£177 million) in a new ibuprofen plant at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen and expanding its capacities at a production site in Bishop, Texas, it said on Wednesday.

It said the expansion would come onstream in early 2018 while the new plant would go into operation in 2021.

"It will be the first world-scale ibuprofen plant in Europe," board member Markus Kamieth said in a statement. "With this investment, BASF aims to ensure high supply security for its customers and meet growing global demand," BASF said.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

