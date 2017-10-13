FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal
#Business News
October 13, 2017 / 10:19 AM / in 8 days

BASF CEO says to look at more seed M&A after Bayer deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF (BASFn.DE) will take a look at further assets coming onto the market after agreeing to buy seeds and herbicide businesses from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) for 5.9 billion euros (5.26 billion pounds), its chief executive said.

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides his bike past the entrance of the BASF plant in Schweizerhalle, Switzerland, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

“It needs to be seen whether we can further enlarge this business via acquisitions because it takes two to tango,” Kurt Bock told analysts and journalists on a conference call on Friday.

“We will certainly look at opportunities,” he said.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
