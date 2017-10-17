FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA - Opening-night rosters feature 108 international players
October 17, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 4 days ago

NBA - Opening-night rosters feature 108 international players

Frank Pingue

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Opening night rosters for the NBA’s 2017-18 season, which begins on Tuesday, will feature 108 international players from a record 42 countries and territories, according to the league.

Sep 25, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets forward Zhou Qi (9) poses for a picture during media day at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The record for international players (113) and previous mark for countries and territories (41) were set last season, the NBA said in a statement.

Canada remains the most-represented foreign country for a fourth consecutive year with 11 players, followed by France (10), Australia (8) and Spain (7). Brazil, Croatia, Germany, Serbia and Turkey each have five players on NBA rosters.

The NBA also said opening-night rosters also feature a record 64 European players.

Houston Rockets centre Zhou Qi of China, which is the NBA’s biggest international market, is the only player from his nation to feature on opening-night rosters.

The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz have an NBA-high seven international players each. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs each have six.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
