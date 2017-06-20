FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer CEO says talks with EU over Monsanto deal constructive
June 20, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 2 months ago

Bayer CEO says talks with EU over Monsanto deal constructive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Werner Baumann, CEO of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG, poses in front of the company's logo before the annual general shareholders meeting in Bonn, Germany, April 28, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Bayer's (BAYGn.DE) chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto (MON.N) were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.

Bayer still expects to be able to file for regulatory approval in Europe by the end of June, and CEO Werner Baumann reiterated that EU regulators would likely launch an in-depth analysis of the transaction, which will create the world's largest supplier in the combined seeds and crop chemicals market.

"We are in very good and constructive talks with the EU Commission's Competition Department. But we are not quite there yet," Baumann told journalists.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

