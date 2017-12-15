FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German sex shop chain Beate Uhse files for insolvency
Sections
Featured
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
analysis
What can possibly go wrong? Nine Brexit bear traps for 2018
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
At a hotel near you - Cadavers in the banquet room
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 11:09 AM / a day ago

German sex shop chain Beate Uhse files for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German sex shop group Beate Uhse has filed for insolvency after failing to secure financing from a group of investors.

FILE PHOTO: Beate Rotermund-Uhse (C), founder of Europe's largest sex merchandise firm, poses with two models in front of a large mock-up of a share certificate in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Kai Pfafenbach/File Photo

The company, started in 1946 by a former female pilot with the same name, said on Friday the insolvency did not apply to its subsidiaries, which means its shops will remain open as it tries to restructure.

“We are taking a path that we are confident will allow us to restructure the group as a whole,” Chief Executive Michael Specht said in a statement, which added the company would continue talks with creditors and potential new investors.

Beate Uhse set up her first store in the northern German city of Flensburg in 1962, which she called Institut fuer Ehehygiene, or Institute for Marital Hygiene, and grew the firm to be at one stage the world’s largest sex retailer by revenue.

The company currently has around 345 employees in seven countries.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.