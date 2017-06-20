FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Metals recycler Befesa attracts private equity bids - sources
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 2 months ago

Metals recycler Befesa attracts private equity bids - sources

Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) - Metals recycler Befesa has attracted bids from several private equity groups as its owner mulls whether to list the company on the stock exchange or opt for an outright sale.

CVC [CVC.UL], Blackstone (BX.N) and Access Industries have put in non-binding offers for the company, which is owned by buyout group Triton, the people said.

One of the people said that the offers value Befesa at about 1.3-1.4 billion euros (1.14-1.23 billion pounds) including debt.

Triton's sell side advisers Citi and Goldman Sachs are supplying a pre-arranged staple financing package of 1 billion euros or 5.75 times Befesa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the sources said.

Other banks are working on financing packages of 6-6.5 times EBITDA of 150 million euros.

Separately, Triton is weighing the possibility of an IPO and Befesa may send out an intention to float as early as next week if Triton deems that option more profitable, the sources said.

Triton and the bidders declined to comment.

Befesa - which is headquartered in Luxembourg and was listed until it was bought by Spain's Abengoa in 2000 - specialises in recycling steel dust from the steel and galvanizing industry and salt slags from the aluminium industry.

Abengoa (ABG.MC) sold the company to Triton in 2013 for 850 million in cash, or 1.1 billion euros including debt.

Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.