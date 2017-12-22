FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium to invest in multi-role tanker plane
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 4 days ago

Belgium to invest in multi-role tanker plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium will invest 258 million euros (228.56 million pounds) in a air-to-air refuelling plane to expand European defence capacity, the Belgium ministry of defence said on Friday.

The investment will increase the number of European tanker planes to eight from seven and is part of a 2012 project to improve Europe’s capacity in this regard.

The project had chosen the Airbus A330-MRTT plane, which apart from refuelling different kinds of fighter aircraft, such as the F-35 and Eurofighter models, can also be used for transporting goods and passengers.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.