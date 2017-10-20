FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bentley picks former JLR strategy boss as next CEO
October 20, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 4 days ago

Bentley picks former JLR strategy boss as next CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British luxury carmaker Bentley Motors has hired Adrian Hallmark, former head of strategy at British rival Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS) to become its new chief executive, it said.

A Bentley Mulsanne Speed, a Bentley Flying Spur, and a Bentley GTC Speed (L-R) are lined up in the courtyard of a hotel in central London January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Hallmark, who served at Bentley before as sales chief and also held management positions in the past at parent Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Porsche, will become CEO in February, replacing Wolfgang Duerheimer, the carmaker said on Friday.

Duerheimer, a former top manager at VW’s Audi (NSUG.DE) and Porsche brands, will retire from Bentley but continue to advise VW on motorsport matters.

His departure marks a wider reshuffle at the Crewe, England-based ultra-luxury division with four changes in senior positions, including Porsche manager Werner Tietz replacing Rolf Frech as Bentley engineering chief.

Duerheimer will also resign from his position as president of Bugatti and in January be replaced by Stephan Winkelmann, a former CEO of Lamborghini and currently head of Audi’s (NSUG.DE) motorsport division, Bugatti said in a separate statement.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
