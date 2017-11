SYDNEY (Reuters) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Thursday it was looking for the right time to sell its Nickel West business in Australia.

FILE PHOTO - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“Nickel West is potentially on the block,” BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie told reporters. “Nickel West is not core.”