2 months ago
Elliott says supports BHP's selection of MacKenzie as next chair
#Business News
June 16, 2017 / 1:16 AM / 2 months ago

Elliott says supports BHP's selection of MacKenzie as next chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Elliott Management said on Friday it supports the appointment of former packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as the next chairman of BHP (BHP.AX) (BLT.L)

The appointment "is a constructive step in bringing much needed change to the direction of BHP," Elliott said in a statement.

MacKenzie succeeds Jac Nasser as of Sept. 1 at a time when the world's biggest miner is being challenged by investors to overhaul its structure and consider dumping all or part of its petroleum business.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin

