Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui & Co (8031.T) plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc’s (BLT.L) Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Mitsui is building the plant through a joint operation with Técnicas de Desalinazación de Aguas, S.A., it said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Aug. 10 that a number of other companies including a consortium of Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) and Spain’s Acciona (ANA.MC) had also bid on the $800 million project, but BHP had selected the Mitsui group to go ahead with bilateral negotiations, sources said.

To supply the water-intensive process of copper mining without coming into conflict with local communities, miners in the world’s top copper producer have increasingly looked to the Pacific Ocean for their needs.