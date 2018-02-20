FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 20, 2018 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

BHP CEO says to meet activist investor Elliott this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said he will be meeting with activist investor Elliott Advisors this week, among others, and will be discussing their call for BHP to scrap its dual listing in the UK.

Mackenzie said he wants to hear all investors’ views on the dual listed structure and is open to any ideas, even after the company reiterated on Tuesday that the costs of collapsing the dual listed structure currently outweighed the benefits.

“I acknowledge there are some ways you can do the numbers where the upside prize looks quite large,” Mackenzie told reporters.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.