FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 20, 2018 / 3:54 PM / a day ago

Ex-Bilfinger CEO Koch says not aware he did any wrong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) chief executive, Roland Koch, said he was not aware of having done any wrong during his tenure at the German engineering group, after Bilfinger said it would seek damages from former executives.

    “Roland Koch reacted with surprise to the decision by Bilfinger’s supervisory board to take action against whole generations of former Bilfinger managers,” his spokesman said.

    He added that the company had not made a single concrete accusation against him in three and a half years.

    Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.