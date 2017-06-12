FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BMW's UK workers reject offer designed to end pension dispute
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
June 12, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 months ago

BMW's UK workers reject offer designed to end pension dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The BMW logo is seen on the bonnet of a colour wrapped vehicle in London, Britain September 30, 2016.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British car workers at BMW (BMWG.DE) have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.

In April, Britain's biggest union said it would hold a total of eight strikes, including at the Mini and Rolls-Royce factories, but suspended further action last month to allow staff to vote on a revised deal.

The offer still proposed closing the scheme but offered a cash payment of 22,000 pounds over three years or 25,000 pounds paid into a new defined contribution pension scheme, Unite said on Monday.

Nearly 57 percent of members who voted turned down the deal and union officials will now meet on Tuesday to discuss what next steps to take.

"We would urge BMW bosses to reflect on the result and listen to the workforce by further engaging in meaningful talks with Unite," National Officer for BMW Fred Hanna said in a statement.

BMW said it was disappointed by the result and would be meeting with union officials soon.

"We believe the offer, which resulted from lengthy negotiations with the union since September last year, was fair," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"It was designed to improve competitiveness which is in the long-term interests of all our employees in the future."

Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Paul Sandle and Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.