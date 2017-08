Harald Krueger, Chief Executive of German luxury carmaker BMW addresses the company's annual news conference in Munich, southern Germany, in this file photo dated March 21, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) Chief Executive Harald Krueger said the German carmaker chose to build an electric version of its Mini without receiving any assurances or incentives from British authorities.

"There were no concessions from authorities," Krueger said in a call with journalists to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday.