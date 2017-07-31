FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNP Paribas Real Estate to acquire Strutt & Parker
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 6 days ago

BNP Paribas Real Estate to acquire Strutt & Parker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BNP Paribas bank is pictured on an office building in Nantes, France, July 21, 2017.Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The real estate arm of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), France's biggest listed bank, said on Monday it was set to acquire UK property services group Strutt & Parker.

As a result of the acquisition to be completed in September 2017, the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas Real Estate would merge with Strutt & Parker.

Strutt & Parker has 60 offices across Britain and works with corporate and private clients.

No financial details of the deal were announced.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Greg Mahlich

