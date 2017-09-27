UK defence secretary says recent Boeing orders not under threat in Bombardier row

FILE PHOTO: British defence minister Michael Fallon appears on the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, in central London, Britain September 10, 2017. Jeff Overs/BBC Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon on Wednesday ruled out cancelling existing orders with U.S. planemaker Boeing because of its dispute with rival Bombardier but added there were other UK contracts the U.S. planemaker was seeking.

Fallon, who had earlier warned Boeing (BA.N) it could lose out on British contracts because of the trade dispute which could risk 4,200 Bombardier (BBDb.TO) jobs in Northern Ireland, told Reuters Britain would not cancel orders for nine P-8 spy planes and 50 Apache helicopters.

But he added there were two other future contracts Boeing was expected to bid for. “We know they will be back at the door,” he said.

A UK defence official told Reuters one of the potential future contracts was a relatively small data services deal.