UK warns Bombardier dispute could jeopardise its ties with Boeing

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at models of Boeing aircrafts at the Aviation Expo China 2015, in Beijing, China, in this September 16, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain’s defence secretary on Wednesday warned that a trade challenge taken by Boeing (BA.N) against Canadian rival Bombardier (BBDb.TO) could jeopardise the U.S. firm’s relationship with Britain, one of its biggest defence clients.

The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday imposed an anti-subsidy 220-percent duty on the Bombardier’s CSeries jets, whose wings are made at a Belfast plant that is Northern Ireland’s largest manufacturing employer, following a complaint by Boeing.

“This is not the behaviour we expect from Boeing and it could indeed jeapordise our future relationship with them,” British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon told reporters in Belfast at a briefing in the historic Harland & Wolff shipyard, a few hundred yards from the Bombardier plant.

“Boeing has significant defence contracts with us and still expects to win further contracts. Boeing wants and we want a long term partnership but that has to be two way.”

Britain recently ordered the Boeing P-8 maritime surveillance plane and a new fleet of Apache attack helicopters. Its armed forces have deployed Chinook helicopters, the C-17 transport plane and the E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and command post.

“Boeing is an important investor in the United Kingdom and an important employer in the United Kingdom but we would prefer this kind of issue to be settled on a negotiated basis,” Fallon said.

