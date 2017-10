Delta - confident U.S. trade complaint against Bombardier will be rejected

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it is confident that a trade complaint brought by Boeing Co (BA.N) against the sale of Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) CSeries jets in the United States will be rejected at a later stage.

Delta, which ordered 75 CSeries jets in April 2016, made the statement after the U.S Commerce Department announced a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on the 110-130 seat planes. The duty is subject to a final ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission in 2018.