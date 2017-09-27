Bombardier calls proposed 220 percent U.S duty on CSeries jets 'absurd'

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Tuesday called a 220 percent preliminary anti-subsidy duty slapped by the U.S. Commerce Department on its CSeries jets “absurd and divorced from the reality about the financing of multibillion-dollar aircraft programs.”

The U.S. decision, which is subject to a final ruling in 2018, follows a complaint by planemaker Boeing Co. (BA.N) which charged that the aircraft were unfairly subsidized by Canada.