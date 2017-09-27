FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 22 days ago

Canada PM says Boeing-Bombardier dispute raised at NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak on stage at the Alibaba Gateway Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland raised the issue of U.S. tariffs imposed on Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet at a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday during negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Our minister of foreign affairs brought up this issue directly with Trade Representative Lighthizer today in the NAFTA negotiations,” Trudeau told parliament. “We will continue to stand up for Canadian jobs every step of the way, defend our workers in the aerospace industry in Quebec and right across the country. We know that the punitive actions taken by Boeing (BA.N) are completely unfounded and without merit.”

Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.