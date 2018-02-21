Boeing CEO says Embraer acquisition is a 'not a must do'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) sees a “great strategic fit” in a possible acquisition of Brazilian plane maker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) but the deal is not essential, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

“This is actually something we’ve been working on for many years,” Muilenburg said, dismissing reports that Boeing is concerned about a recent tie-up between rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

“If we can get to a good deal and one that adds value for our customers and our companies, we will do it,” Muilenburg said at an investor conference in Miami organized by Citigroup Inc. “If we can’t get to the finish line, it doesn’t change our strategy. This is a great complement to our strategy but not a must do.”