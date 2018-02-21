FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Business News
February 21, 2018 / 3:20 PM / a day ago

Boeing CEO says Embraer acquisition is a 'not a must do'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) sees a “great strategic fit” in a possible acquisition of Brazilian plane maker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) but the deal is not essential, Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

    “This is actually something we’ve been working on for many years,” Muilenburg said, dismissing reports that Boeing is concerned about a recent tie-up between rival Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and Canadian plane maker Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO).

    “If we can get to a good deal and one that adds value for our customers and our companies, we will do it,” Muilenburg said at an investor conference in Miami organized by Citigroup Inc. “If we can’t get to the finish line, it doesn’t change our strategy. This is a great complement to our strategy but not a must do.”

    Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alistair Bell

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.