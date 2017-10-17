FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing calls CSeries deal a bid to escape U.S. import fees
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 12:46 AM / 5 days ago

Boeing calls CSeries deal a bid to escape U.S. import fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing dismissed a deal between Airbus and Bombardier to partner on Canada’s CSeries jet, calling it an attempt to sidestep import duties recommended by the U.S. Commerce Department following a Boeing trade complaint.

FILE PHOTO - The Boeing Company logo is projected on a wall at the "What's Next?" conference in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young -

“This looks like a questionable deal between two heavily state-subsidised competitors to skirt the recent findings of the U.S. government,” a Boeing spokesman said.

“Our position remains that everyone should play by the same rules, for free and fair trade to work.”

Bombardier earlier said it would sell control of its CSeries programme to Europe’s Airbus under a deal that would see some of the jets produced in the United States, where local airlines would therefore not have to pay the proposed import penalties.

The Quebec government, through its financing arm, took a 49 percent stake in the CSeries program in 2015 for $1 billion (753.86 million pounds). Quebec’s share, most recently 38 percent, will slip to 19 percent following the deal with Airbus.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.