Business Secretary welcomes Airbus stake in Bombardier's C Series
October 17, 2017 / 6:32 AM / in 5 days

Business Secretary welcomes Airbus stake in Bombardier's C Series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Tuesday he welcomed the deal for Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s (BBDb.TO) C Series jetliner program, saying Britain would work closely with the firms to protect its interests.

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Greg Clark, arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“There is some way to go before the deal is completed and our number one priority throughout will be the workforce in Northern Ireland,” Clark said in a statement, adding Britain would also continue to work with Canada to end Bombardier’s costly trade dispute with Boeing Co (BA.N).

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
