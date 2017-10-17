UK will keep working to resolve 'unjustified' Boeing trade dispute

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Tuesday it would keep working to resolve what it called an “unjustified” case brought by U.S. plane manufacturer Boeing (BA.N) against Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO) relating to the CSeries jetliner programme.

FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

“We have been working tirelessly across government to secure the future of the CSeries in recent months, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the unjustified case brought by Boeing reaches a swift and effective resolution,” the British government’s Northern Ireland minister, James Brokenshire, said in a statement.