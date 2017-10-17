Delta says Bombardier CSeries delivery schedule unclear

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Tuesday it was unclear when the Bombardier CSeries (BBDb.TO) jets would be delivered, as a proposed U.S. government tariff on the planes complicates the future of the Canadian-made aircraft.

FILE PHOTO: A model of a Delta airplane sits in front of the Bombardier CS100 aircraft after a news conference announcing a contract with Delta Air Lines, at Bombardier's hangar in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Chief Operating Officer Gil West said the delivery schedule of the plane was still “something of a question mark.”

On Monday, Airbus SE (AIR.PA) agreed to take a majority stake in CSeries jetliner programme, a deal that could allow the Canadian planemaker to sidestep U.S. tariffs threatened in a trade dispute with Boeing (BA.N).