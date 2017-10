BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Tuesday said Airbus (AIR.PA) taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) CSeries jetliner programme underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

The deal will give Airbus a 50.01 percent interest in CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP). Bombardier said the partnership should more than double the value of the CSeries programme.