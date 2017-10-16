FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Airbus, Bombardier deal 'incredibly significant news' - Northern Ireland's DUP
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 5 days ago

Airbus, Bombardier deal 'incredibly significant news' - Northern Ireland's DUP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELFAST (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government said Airbus SE’s (AIR.PA) acquisition of a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) C-Series passenger jet programme was “incredibly significant news” for Belfast.

FILE PHOTO - Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland's First Minister attends a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, Britain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“I‘m thrilled there is a bright future ahead following what has been a dark time for staff and management. Airbus are a fitting partner,” Arlene Foster said in a statement, referring to the 4,200 Bombardier jobs in Belfast under threat by a trade dispute with U.S. rival Boeing Co (BA.N) over the C-Series jet.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Mary Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.