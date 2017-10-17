FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier soars after CSeries deal with Airbus
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 2:04 PM / 4 days ago

Bombardier soars after CSeries deal with Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) shares surged more than 20 percent on Tuesday after the Canadian planemaker said it would sell a majority stake in its CSeries jetliner program to Airbus SE (AIR.PA).

The stock jumped 56 Canadian cents, or 23.7 percent, to C$2.92, on track for its biggest one-day gain since September 2015, on the deal, which analysts said could quash Bombardier’s dispute with Boeing Co (BA.N).

Boeing shares were down 0.8 percent at $257.76 in U.S. trading. Airbus shares were up 4 percent at 80.11 euros, one of the biggest rises by a European blue-chip stock.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.