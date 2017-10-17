FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier confident Airbus deal can resolve U.S tariff issue
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 9:44 AM / 4 days ago

Bombardier confident Airbus deal can resolve U.S tariff issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Airbus SE’s (AIR.PA) acquisition of a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner means the aircraft can be made in the United States and should enable the Canadian plane maker to skirt U.S. trade tariffs, Bombardier’s CEO said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“Assembly in the U.S. can resolve the issue,” Bombardier (BBDb.TO) Chief Executive Alain Bellemare told a joint news conference in Toulouse.

Bellemare said the two companies would now work on a 6-12 month timeline for finalising the deal.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
