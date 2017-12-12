Bombardier signs $724 million UK train contract

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s rail unit said on Tuesday it signed a $724 million (£542.6 million) contract to sell 333 of its electric Aventra trains to be used by British rail operator West Midlands.

Under the deal, Bombardier will sell and maintain three-car trains for metro services and five-car trains for outer suburban and long distances.

The trains will be made at Bombardier’s Derby facility in England and are expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2022.