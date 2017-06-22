FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Bombardier to cut around 2,200 jobs in Germany - source
#Business News
June 22, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 2 months ago

Bombardier to cut around 2,200 jobs in Germany - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People attend the Bombardier stand during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) plans to cut around 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, as part of a sweeping savings plan, a company source told Reuters.

Most of the jobs would be cut at the company's plants in Henningsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the German border with Poland, the person said.

Bombardier Inc said in October it would cut 7,500 jobs worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace business.

German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier on Thursday that around 2,700 of those jobs would be at the train-making business in Germany and that plant closures were on the cards.

Bombardier denied it could shut down factories, saying no such move was on the agenda, but declined to comment on how many jobs may go in Germany. A spokesman said talks with worker representatives were ongoing.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Adrian Croft

