FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier slides on likely Siemens-Alstom deal; awaits Boeing ruling
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 2:02 PM / in 24 days

Bombardier slides on likely Siemens-Alstom deal; awaits Boeing ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) shares extended their recent losses to hit a four-month low on Monday, following news that the train and plane maker likely will lose out to Alstom (ALSO.PA) in a rail deal with Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

The company is also awaiting a U.S. trade court’s preliminary ruling, due on Monday, on Boeing’s complaint that Bombardier is dumping its new CSeries passenger jet in the U.S. aircraft market.

Bombardier’s stock was down 3.1 percent at C$2.16 in Toronto.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.