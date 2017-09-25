Bombardier slides on likely Siemens-Alstom deal; awaits Boeing ruling

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) shares extended their recent losses to hit a four-month low on Monday, following news that the train and plane maker likely will lose out to Alstom (ALSO.PA) in a rail deal with Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

The company is also awaiting a U.S. trade court’s preliminary ruling, due on Monday, on Boeing’s complaint that Bombardier is dumping its new CSeries passenger jet in the U.S. aircraft market.

Bombardier’s stock was down 3.1 percent at C$2.16 in Toronto.