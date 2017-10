The Bombardier factory is seen in Belfast, Northern Ireland September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) plunged as much as 13.7 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Commerce Department slapped hefty 220 percent preliminary anti-subsidiary duties on the company’s CSeries jets.

The shares of the Canadian train and plane maker touched their lowest intraday since December 2016 before paring some losses. The stock was last trading down 8.4 percent at C$2.08 (1.25 pounds).