FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Housebuilder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 6, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a month ago

Housebuilder Bovis spends extra 3.5 million pounds to tackle home problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A builder works at a Bovis homes housing development near Bolton, Britain, July 9, 2008.Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds to fix problems related to its homes.

The builder has been subject to negative media coverage in Britain after some buyers complained about the quality of its properties, citing issues ranging from a lack of sealant in bathrooms to the heads of nails poking through walls.

The firm, which is undergoing a turnaround plan under a new chief executive, said both sales and completions had fallen as anticipated as it tries to tackle customer complaints.

"This further provision will ensure we are fully resourced to complete the works identified as swiftly as possible whilst at the same time delivering the appropriate high level of service to our new customers," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.