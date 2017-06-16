FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Boxing - CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 2 months ago

Boxing - CAS rejects appeal by Russian Olympic flyweight Aloyan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russian flyweight Misha Aloyan has lost an appeal to have his 2016 Olympic boxing silver medal reinstated after he failed a drugs test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a statement that the appeal against the Dec. 8 decision by the CAS Anti-Doping division had been dismissed and his results from Rio struck off.

Aloyan failed a test for tuaminoheptane, a stimulant, after undergoing an in-competition doping control on the day of the gold medal bout.

The Armenian-born boxer was a double world champion and 2012 bronze medallist.

The appeal panel said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) anti-doping rules afforded no discretion and disqualification was a "necessary consequence" of the rule violation.

"Accordingly, the CAS Appeal Panel dismissed the appeal and the disqualification of the results obtained by Misha Aloyan at the Rio Olympic Games stands."

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.