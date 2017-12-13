FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fury aims punch at British board, may seek licence elsewhere
#Sports News
December 13, 2017 / 5:03 PM / a day ago

Fury aims punch at British board, may seek licence elsewhere

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he may renew his boxing licence with a different organisation as he believes the British Boxing Board of Control treated him poorly after he was charged by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) in June 2016.

Boxing - Peter McDonagh vs Shayne Singleton - Manchester Arena, Manchester, Britain - September 23, 2017 Tyson Fury celebrates after the fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Fury, who tested positive for a banned steroid in February 2015, was cleared by UKAD on Tuesday to resume his career after agreeing a two-year backdated ban.

The Briton’s licence was withdrawn by the British Boxing Board of Control last October and Fury said in a video posted to his official Instagram account on Wednesday that he had several options ahead of him as he prepares to get back in the ring.

“Who knows, I might not even go back to the British Boxing Board of Control after how they have conducted themselves and the manner in which they behaved around the whole thing,” Fury said in the video, which has since been deleted.

“So get it out of your mind that it’s cement I am going with you guys. Because I have a vast array of board of controls around the world with open arms welcoming the Gypsy King,” he added before using an expletive to describe how he feels he was treated.

The 29-year-old, who has a 25-0 record, became WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world champion when he beat Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 but has not fought since.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
