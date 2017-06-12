FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Boxing - Featherweight Franco in coma after knockout
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 12, 2017 / 4:23 AM / 2 months ago

Boxing - Featherweight Franco in coma after knockout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Featherweight Daniel Franco remained in a coma in hospital on Sunday, a day after being knocked out by Jose Haro in the main event of a boxing card at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Franco, 25, was knocked out in the eighth round with a hard right from Caro. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery to stop two brain bleeds. He was placed in a medically induced coma.

"At this point the doctors have told us the next 48 hours will be critical in regards to him making a complete recovery," manager Ray Chaparro said in a statement. "We ask for prayers from the boxing community at this time."

Chaparro said doctors had to open Franco's skull in order to relieve the pressure and repair two small veins that were bleeding.

Franco (16-2-3, 11 knockouts) absorbed several hard shots from Haro (14-1-1, eight KOs) through the fight and staggered in the sixth round.

Before the fight ended, he was knocked down in the eighth but beat the count. The next shot landed near Franco's temple, and he immediately fell to the canvas.

Moments later, Franco appeared alert while getting medical attention, but as the result of the fight was being announced, he lay down on the mat and was removed from the ring on a stretcher.

Franco was handed his first career defeat in a third-round knockout by Christopher Martin on March 23. He rebounded with a first-round knockout win over Francisco Agustin Suarez on May 12 before taking on Haro.

Editing by Andrew Both

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.